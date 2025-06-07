Sony Is Giving Away Free 4K TVs (With A Catch) – Here Are The Rules

If you've been considering buying a new TV, Sony's latest promotion might just get you to pull the trigger. Buy a 65-inch BRAVIA 8 II and get a 55-inch Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV for free, or pick up a 55-inch BRAVIA 8 II and get a 50-inch Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV for free. This is a limited-time offer, and you'll need to act by June 8, 2025, to take advantage of it. If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this is a chance to score a 4K TV at no additional cost.

The BRAVIA 8 II models are part of Sony's 2025 OLED lineup, and while it's true that they don't come cheap, they won't set you back as much as the 11 most expensive TVs of 2025. With both the 65-inch and 55-inch BRAVIA 8 models eligible for this promotion, buyers have some flexibility to choose the screen size and price point that best fit their needs and space. Of course, as with any deal, there are a few conditions you'll want to keep in mind.