Sony Is Giving Away Free 4K TVs (With A Catch) – Here Are The Rules
If you've been considering buying a new TV, Sony's latest promotion might just get you to pull the trigger. Buy a 65-inch BRAVIA 8 II and get a 55-inch Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV for free, or pick up a 55-inch BRAVIA 8 II and get a 50-inch Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV for free. This is a limited-time offer, and you'll need to act by June 8, 2025, to take advantage of it. If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this is a chance to score a 4K TV at no additional cost.
The BRAVIA 8 II models are part of Sony's 2025 OLED lineup, and while it's true that they don't come cheap, they won't set you back as much as the 11 most expensive TVs of 2025. With both the 65-inch and 55-inch BRAVIA 8 models eligible for this promotion, buyers have some flexibility to choose the screen size and price point that best fit their needs and space. Of course, as with any deal, there are a few conditions you'll want to keep in mind.
What Sony is offering and how to get it
As we eagerly await a new kind of TV screen technology that's better than QLED, Sony is offering a way to get its latest OLED tech along with a bonus 4K TV. When you purchase a Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV, Sony will give you a free 4K TV as part of the deal. This promotion runs through June 8 and is available on Sony's official website and gives buyers two options: purchase a 65-inch Bravia 8 II for $3,999.99 and receive a 55-inch Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV (valued at $549.99) for free, or purchase a 55-inch Bravia 8 II for $3,499.99 and receive a 50-inch Class X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV (valued at $529.99) for free. If you decide to buy one of these TVs, just add it to your shopping cart, and the free TV will automatically appear at checkout — no promo code required.
While Sony didn't take the top spot in our list of 16 major TV brands ranked worst to best by consumer satisfaction, it placed a very respectable third. As part of Sony's 2025 OLED lineup, the BRAVIA 8 II features a QD-OLED panel that combines OLED's deep blacks with richer colors and improved brightness. Sony's XR processor adjusts picture and sound as you watch, and the TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for compatible movies and shows. The free Class X77L models are pretty basic compared to the BRAVIA 8 II but still offer 4K resolution and built-in Google TV, making them a good fit for a bedroom, office, or guest room.