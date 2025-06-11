Why Do Oil Rigs Have A Burning Flame At The Top?

If you've ever seen an offshore oil rig floating in the ocean, you've probably noticed those tall towers with flames shooting out of the top. Those towers are called the flare stack, and the flames are a result of gas flaring — an important part of many oil and gas facilities. But what exactly does the flare stack do, and what sort of impact does gas flaring have?

Advertisement

To be clear, this flame is not a sign of something gone wrong — it's actually the opposite. It's a safety measure. Defined simply, gas flaring is the controlled burning of natural gas released during oil extraction. When oil is drilled, it typically comes with methane and other associated gases that were also trapped in the underground reservoir. When there's no infrastructure in place to capture or transport this associated gas, energy companies will just burn it off at the surface using flare stacks.

Pressure in the oil wells can build up really quickly. Without a proper release, that pressure could lead to dangerous explosions. By flaring, the excess gas can be burned off safely so the pressure can be relieved. It's extremely wasteful, but it's often the quicker, safer, and cheaper way to deal with the gases in high-pressure environments.

Advertisement