The Easy Trick That Tells You Which Side Of Your USB Connector Faces Up

If there's one experience binding tech users together, it's trying to plug in a USB cable or device. Somehow, it's never oriented correctly the first time, and after the panic of realizing you've been trying to shove it in the wrong way, you frustratedly flip it over. Often enough, you mess up the second try, too. Whether you're a computer novice or work with technology for a living, we've all made this mistake more times than we care to think about.

The frustration over USB orientation is so universal that the USB-IF, the consortium overseeing USB standards, made sure the new USB Type-C connector was reversible. That's well and good for devices that only use USB-C, but plenty of computers, flash drives, and other useful USB gadgets still use the rectangular Type-A connection.

However, there's a simple trick that will make it far easier to avoid accidentally plugging your USB devices upside-down. Each USB Type-A connector uses the same design, so all you need to do to orient yourself is look at the plastic tab inside the connector. In many cases, the other side of the connector will be the one facing up.

Often, the USB port and the device you're plugging in will be two different colors, but don't worry. The colors indicate different capabilities (for example, fast charging for green USB ports), but it's safe to mix USB devices regardless of the color of their ports.

