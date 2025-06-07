How Did The F-35 Get The Nickname 'Big Penguin' ?

In the history of warfare, weapons and vehicles have often attracted creative names. Some have aliases from their fearsome legacy, while others simply got them to avoid saying massive technical designations. That's also the reason why NATO follows its own system of derivative names for fighter jets, and so do the U.S. military forces. Take, for example, the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter, which is expected to remain operational until 2070 owing to its operational efficiency, but is nicknamed after one of the cutest animals on the planet. A penguin.

"The F-35s earned the nickname "Battle Penguin" for having wings that are relatively short compared to its length, resembling a penguin," explains a post by the Nellis Air Force Base. "And just like these incredible birds, the F-35 is sleek, agile and adaptable." Just in case you are wondering, that's not the only sobriquet for the F-35. It is also known by the name Panther among the service personnel. Interestingly, this one has a meaningful side to it.

According to the 99th Air Base Wings Public Affairs, Panther Tamer appears on the F-35 Weapons School uniform. But it's actually pilots who have given it a shorter and unofficial designation of the Panther. As far as the penguin name goes, well, it's pretty apparent if you take a top-view look at the supersonic fighter jet's main body and the relative angling, as well as the size of the wings. That similarity is no coincidence, by the way.

