The Easiest Way To Waterproof Your Toolbox (And Why You Should)

Whether you're a DIYer or a professional on the job, your tools are only as good as the condition they're kept in. Moisture and water can quickly turn a reliable toolbox into a mess, costing you time and money. Protecting your toolbox doesn't have to be complicated or expensive, and it can make all the difference.

For truck toolboxes which are more susceptible to the elements, you can use weather stripping on the lid's edges to ensure a tight seal. You can also use a rubber lining on the bottom to safeguard your tools from moisture. If you want additional peace of mind, you can install a waterproof cover on your toolbox, giving you even more protection. For a portable toolbox, whether it's one of the best or not, you need a lid gasket that's not worn out and if you need to replace it, you can order one online. Next, be sure the locks are tight to ensure a good seal when the box is closed. Then move on to the inside of the box, where you can use charcoal, or silica gel packets, to prevent moisture buildup that may happen due to temperature fluctuations.

Waterproofing your toolbox, no matter which kind you have, will keep your tools free from rust or any sort of damage that can cause them to break down before their time. You'll be protecting your investment in the tools you have, and you'll not be forced to buy new ones until you really need them.