How Accurate Are Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh Measuring Tapes? Here's What Owners Are Saying

There are few items in your tool box that see as much use as a measuring tape. So it's important to make sure that the tape you use is accurate. The old axiom to measure twice and cut once is only as good as the tool you use to do your measuring, after all.

Harbor Freight is a retailer that's known for producing a range of budget-oriented tools and products from various house-owned brands. Those who are looking to procure some of the company's higher-end products should look at the Icon, Quinn, and Doyle-branded tools, but many craftspeople who go to Harbor Freight are looking to get the most affordable option available. When it comes to most of the hand tools sold by the retailer, the Pittsburgh brand is going to be the cheapest option.

Just because a product doesn't have a big price tag doesn't necessarily mean that it's less effective. The Pittsburgh brand is widely regarded as being a solid option for cheap, yet sturdy starter tools. This has led many to wonder about the measuring tape options in particular. One of the best ways to find out about products like these is to see what the people who already own one think of its performance. It seems that some of the tapes' users have had some negative things to say about the products' durability, but there have been very few complaints regarding accuracy. What's more, Pittsburgh offers a range of options with different widths, lengths, housings, and retraction mechanisms.

