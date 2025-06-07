The Secret Menu Your LG Smart TV Is Hiding (And How To Access It)

You might spend hours watching TV each week — rarely going a day without turning it on at least once — and yet still not know everything it's capable of. For instance, did you know that most smart TVs have a secret menu that isn't readily available with the single push of a button or by selecting a customized icon? This secret menu goes by a few different names and isn't uniform across brands or models from the same brand, though for the most part offers many of the same tools and resources for each.

Advertisement

Common names for the secret menu on your TV is "service menu" or "engineer menu" and that's because most of what the menu offers is related to more advanced settings that aren't typically used by everyday viewers. Instead, they're meant for repairmen, manufacturers, and people who set TVs up for commercial or professional use. That includes the television sets you might find in hospital or hotel rooms, which often have certain limited (or enhanced) capabilities that you won't find on a standard TV. However, if you know what you're doing, you can exploit some of the functions in a secret menu for more control over your TV and its settings.

LG TVs, U.S. models of which are currently built in Mexico using components manufactured around the world, are just one of the many brands that have secret service menus. Depending on the model, there may be slight variations in how you can access these advanced settings. If you own an LG smart TV and want to see its secret menu for itself, here are some of the ways you can access it.

Advertisement