The Right Way To Reset The Tire Pressure Indicator On A Honda Civic

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is every car owner's best friend. How the TPMS works is simple: every tire comes with a sensor that measures its air pressure. Once the volume becomes lower than what's recommended, the sensor tells your car to turn on the tire pressure indicator on your dashboard. This way, you'll know it's time to get your tires inflated. After all, rolling on flats can be dangerous both for you and your vehicle.

Advertisement

But what if you've already pumped up your tires, and the dashboard indicator still stays on? In that case, you need to reset the TPMS. Leaving the warning light on when the pressure is actually fine is a safety hazard. It's confusing and misleading, so much so that the next time your tires are low on air or your TPMS itself is malfunctioning, you might not even realize it.

That's why after every tire inflation, make sure to reset the tire pressure indicator. You should also do so whenever your tires are replaced or rotated. If you have a Honda Civic, we'll walk you through the steps to reset your tire pressure indicator.