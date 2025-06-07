The Right Way To Reset The Tire Pressure Indicator On A Honda Civic
The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is every car owner's best friend. How the TPMS works is simple: every tire comes with a sensor that measures its air pressure. Once the volume becomes lower than what's recommended, the sensor tells your car to turn on the tire pressure indicator on your dashboard. This way, you'll know it's time to get your tires inflated. After all, rolling on flats can be dangerous both for you and your vehicle.
But what if you've already pumped up your tires, and the dashboard indicator still stays on? In that case, you need to reset the TPMS. Leaving the warning light on when the pressure is actually fine is a safety hazard. It's confusing and misleading, so much so that the next time your tires are low on air or your TPMS itself is malfunctioning, you might not even realize it.
That's why after every tire inflation, make sure to reset the tire pressure indicator. You should also do so whenever your tires are replaced or rotated. If you have a Honda Civic, we'll walk you through the steps to reset your tire pressure indicator.
How to reset your Honda Civic's TPMS indicator
Now that you have your tires filled up to the recommended air pressure (one of the must-do maintenance items to keep your Honda Civic running longer), you can proceed with resetting the TPMS indicator. Here's how to do so for Honda Civic models with a nine-inch touch screen:
- Turn on the ignition.
- Put your car in park.
- Press Home on your touch screen.
- Go to Vehicle Settings.
- Select TPMS Calibration.
- Hit the Calibrate button at the bottom.
If your Honda Civic has the seven-inch touch screen instead, you can access the TPMS Calibration setting from your instrument panel. Follow these steps:
- Push the home icon located to your left, on the steering wheel.
- Use the roll selector to navigate to Settings > Vehicle settings > TPMS calibration.
- Choose Calibrate.
You should then see a "Calibration started" message pop up on the screen before automatically exiting to the main menu. You don't have to wait for the calibration to be complete before using your car. Feel free to start driving and let the process automatically finish.