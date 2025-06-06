Why Mazda Never Built The MX-5 Coupe
The Mazda MX-5 was first developed and launched just as the 1980s were coming to a close, and, amazingly, this humble Japanese roadster is still with us after over 25 years of production. But as much as we loved piloting the 2023 ND MX-5, many fans still prefer and desire the earlier NA cars. That first-generation NA Miata was produced from 1989 to 1997 and was exclusively available as a roadster throughout its production run.
That wasn't always the plan, though, as Tom Matano — Mazda's U.S. research and development chief in the mid '90s — was more than keen to explore the possibilities of a fixed-roof MX-5 Coupe during that first-gen run. Matano and his team even went so far as to develop a fully functional show car for the 1996 New York Motor Show, where the sleek silhouette received a warm welcome. However, Mazda's higher-ups had already decided that a coupe MX-5 would never reach full production long before then, due to concerns that the coupe could damage the Roadster's appeal. And so, Matano's M Coupe was destined to only ever exist as a one-off show car.
Mazda didn't want to mess with a proven formula
The story of Tom Matano and his MX-5 Coupe started in 1992, when the MX-5 itself was still in its infancy. Matano developed a full-size model of his proposed coupe, but it did not receive Mazda HQ's blessing. Mazda's open-top wonder had single-handedly revived the back-to-basics sports car market, and the company's higher-ups were uneasy about a fixed-roof model, fearing that it would lose what made the MX-5 special. In an interview with Road & Track, Matano recalled: "They were toying with the idea, but they were so afraid of losing the purity of the convertible. So, they didn't go for it."
Four years passed before Matano had the chance to explore his coupe proposal again. The 1996 New York Motor Show was fast approaching, and Mazda had nothing worthy to showcase. Matano would step in at the eleventh hour, promising to deliver the show-stopper Mazda needed in just four short weeks. He and his team set about modifying a first-generation Miata NA, using fiberglass to transform it into the one-off M Coupe.
Other notable features of the M Coupe included a large trunk area, exposed rear parcel shelf, Remus exhaust system, and aluminum Momo racing pedals. Reports indicate that crowds in '96 adored Matano's finished show car. It was only ever destined to be that, though — a show car. This is where the M Coupe's story ends, as a fascinating "what could've been" in the story of Mazda's MX-5.