Why Mazda Never Built The MX-5 Coupe

The story of Tom Matano and his MX-5 Coupe started in 1992, when the MX-5 itself was still in its infancy. Matano developed a full-size model of his proposed coupe, but it did not receive Mazda HQ's blessing. Mazda's open-top wonder had single-handedly revived the back-to-basics sports car market, and the company's higher-ups were uneasy about a fixed-roof model, fearing that it would lose what made the MX-5 special. In an interview with Road & Track, Matano recalled: "They were toying with the idea, but they were so afraid of losing the purity of the convertible. So, they didn't go for it."

Four years passed before Matano had the chance to explore his coupe proposal again. The 1996 New York Motor Show was fast approaching, and Mazda had nothing worthy to showcase. Matano would step in at the eleventh hour, promising to deliver the show-stopper Mazda needed in just four short weeks. He and his team set about modifying a first-generation Miata NA, using fiberglass to transform it into the one-off M Coupe.

Other notable features of the M Coupe included a large trunk area, exposed rear parcel shelf, Remus exhaust system, and aluminum Momo racing pedals. Reports indicate that crowds in '96 adored Matano's finished show car. It was only ever destined to be that, though — a show car. This is where the M Coupe's story ends, as a fascinating "what could've been" in the story of Mazda's MX-5.

