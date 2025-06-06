Who Makes JVC TVs And Where Are They Built?

When shopping for a TV, the brand name is something most of us pay attention to. A TV's brand isn't always a guarantee of quality, but it can give us an idea of what we can expect. JVC often pops up in conversations about TVs. You may have owned a TV made by the manufacturer in the past, it might be the centerpiece of your living room today, or it could be on your list as you shop for a new TV. While it doesn't rank among the Consumer Reports' most reliable TV brands, it does receive an honorable mention, with a predicted reliability score of four out of five.

Short for Japan Victor Company, the brand was founded back in 1927 in Yokohama, Japan, and got its start producing phonographs and records as a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Victor Talking Machine Company. By 1939, the company had successfully produced Japan's first television receiver. With nearly a century of experience in producing electronics under its belt, it comes as little surprise that JVC has become a household name.

Although its history is in Japan, the JVC-branded TVs sold today aren't manufactured by the original company. Instead, the brand is licensed to various manufacturers worldwide who produce and distribute TVs under the JVC name in different regions. In North America, JVC TVs are currently produced and sold in the U.S. by Shenzhen MTC Co. Ltd., a Chinese electronics manufacturer, and in Canada by E&S International Enterprises Inc. (ESI), a U.S.-based company.

