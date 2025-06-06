Who Makes JVC TVs And Where Are They Built?
When shopping for a TV, the brand name is something most of us pay attention to. A TV's brand isn't always a guarantee of quality, but it can give us an idea of what we can expect. JVC often pops up in conversations about TVs. You may have owned a TV made by the manufacturer in the past, it might be the centerpiece of your living room today, or it could be on your list as you shop for a new TV. While it doesn't rank among the Consumer Reports' most reliable TV brands, it does receive an honorable mention, with a predicted reliability score of four out of five.
Short for Japan Victor Company, the brand was founded back in 1927 in Yokohama, Japan, and got its start producing phonographs and records as a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Victor Talking Machine Company. By 1939, the company had successfully produced Japan's first television receiver. With nearly a century of experience in producing electronics under its belt, it comes as little surprise that JVC has become a household name.
Although its history is in Japan, the JVC-branded TVs sold today aren't manufactured by the original company. Instead, the brand is licensed to various manufacturers worldwide who produce and distribute TVs under the JVC name in different regions. In North America, JVC TVs are currently produced and sold in the U.S. by Shenzhen MTC Co. Ltd., a Chinese electronics manufacturer, and in Canada by E&S International Enterprises Inc. (ESI), a U.S.-based company.
Where are JVC TVs built?
Given that there are so many important features to look for when buying a TV, you'd be forgiven for not giving much thought to who makes them and where they're built. Still, it can be a useful data point. While you may associate JVC with its Japanese roots, the TVs you see in stores across America aren't made by its parent company, JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Instead, JVCKENWOOD has granted a license to Chinese electronics manufacturer Shenzhen MTC Co. Ltd. (often shortened to MTC) to use the "JVC" trademark for the manufacture and sale of televisions and home audio products in the U.S. market.
MTC manufactures, distributes, services, and warrants JVC-branded TVs sold in the U.S. While it doesn't explicitly state that it manufactures the JVC TVs sold in the U.S. in its facilities in China, much of the evidence points to that being the case, including customs data and the fact that the company is headquartered and has factories there. For the Canadian market, ESI holds the JVC license, handling sales, distribution, and customer support.
JVC lands towards the middle of our list of 16 major TV brands ranked worst to best by customer satisfaction because even though the brand is well known, it doesn't stand out much among the competition. Still, the company that makes JVC TVs is a major supplier in the global electronics industry that produces a range of products, including LCD televisions, set-top boxes, and LED lighting products.