Will Tariffs Increase The Cost Of Harley-Davidsons?

Harley-Davidson is currently contending with tariff-related uncertainties, and a few weeks ago, the brand even pulled its forecast for the quarters ahead. The iconic motorcycle label barely managed to avoid the impact, owing to the profits it made from the high-margin rides in its portfolio, but beyond the first quarter, the company has projected a hit worth up to $175 million on its financial sheets. So, will Harley prices go up under Trump's tariffs for an average buyer? Well, that would depend on the market you live in.

In the U.S., the company has assured that it will rely on a mix of cost-cutting and the introduction of new models to win new buyers. Just how much it can cut down on imports in the wake of retaliatory tariffs would ultimately decide the asking price of its bikes in the U.S. Compared to other international vehicle brands, Harley-Davidson is still in a relatively safe spot, because the entire product development is exclusive to the U.S., and manufacturing is also overwhelmingly located on the home turf.

For now, a price hike seems out of the planning books. "Pricing is a lever that we're also looking at, but not so much at this point in time, maybe selectively without significant price increases at least in the short term in the making," Harley-Davidson's chief, Jochen Zeitz, was quoted as saying during the company's Q1 2025 earnings call. Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Root, added that the company will be looking at making some "mix" adjustments for other products.

