What Happened To Ask Jeeves?

At the risk of alienating younger audiences, take a moment and ask yourself how you would have found the answer to this headline in the 90s. You might've consulted an online butler named Jeeves who, after deciphering your query, would deliver a "knowledge capsule", or information snapshot in conversational language akin to what modern users receive from AI chatbots. This was the promise made by Ask Jeeves founders Garrett Gruener and David Warthen when they launched their forward-thinking search engine in 1997, giving users an online concierge who presented the vast and disparate knowledge of the internet in organized snippets. The idea, much like its AI successors, took the internet by storm. Within a few years, the search engine handled over a million daily searches. When the company launched its initial public offering, it skyrocketed from $14 a share to a peak of $190.50.

At the turn of the century, Ask Jeeves seemed poised for internet stardom. But a year later, the internet bubble popped, and the company faced nearly half a billion dollars in losses. By the end of the decade, the company had weathered an industry-wide collapse, completed a multi-billion dollar sale, ditched its lovable mascot, and, finally, shuttered its search functions altogether. Nowadays, the pioneering search engine is known merely as an alternative search engine to Google and is relegated to the nostalgic scrapheap beside the obsolete tech gadgets of its era, like floppy disks, pagers, and Tamagotchi pets. What led to the lovable search engine's downfall?