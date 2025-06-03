Scientists Just Created Supersolid Light - Here's How They Did It

Apart from the four states of matter mentioned earlier, a fifth state of matter known as the Bose-Einstein-Condensate (BEC) was predicted way back in 1924 by Albert Einstein and Satyendra Narayan Bose. It was only in 1995 that scientists could actually create BEC in the lab by cooling Rubidium atoms to almost zero Kelvin. When cooled to such extreme temperatures, the once distinguishable Rubidium atoms condense to create a super atom that can be observed under a microscope.

However, scientists had already seen how such low temperatures could result in strange phenomena. In 1938, scientists found out cooling Helium 4 to under 2.17 Kelvins completely transformed its properties, making it a superfluid. The superfluid showed zero viscosity and slipped through the container that would perfectly hold it under normal temperatures.

The next big discovery happened when scientists found cooling atoms to even lower temperatures can cause them to align into a non-crystalline solid, aka a supersolid. These materials showed the frictionless properties of superfluids while acting as a solid. NASA's Cold Atom Laboratory has also been experimenting with condensed materials in the International Space Station.

Despite intriguing scientists for decades, these materials could only be created under extreme temperatures, making them hard to research. The latest supersolid light, though, can be synthesized using light (all previous supersolids have used cooled atoms in the past). That's another reason why the latest discovery of this new material is a huge feat with the potential to open new avenues of research.