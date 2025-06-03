Why Some Mack Trucks Have A Gold Bulldog (But Others Have Silver)
When you're driving across highways, it can be hard to differentiate one truck from another, except, of course, when they have a cute ornament gracing the nose. Previously, we talked about how the bulldog became synonymous with the Mack brand following some cheeky observations by the British forces during World War I. But what does it mean when the bulldog comes in different colors?
In its early years, Mack ornaments were available in a chrome finish, and eventually, a painted finish was introduced. However, in 1967, ornament color designations began to be influenced not only by aesthetics, but also by what was under their hood. At this time, Mack shares that gold ornaments became a feature for its model year, which meant that they used both the Mack Maxidyne engine and Maxitorque transmission. At the time, it was a key differentiator because other trucks that didn't fit the bill still retained the original chrome finish. After about a decade, Mack changed to silver bulldogs in 1980 alongside a shift in engine color to copper. Since then, the gold color has also been used with its other vehicles, such as the Pedigree Powertrain (1995), CX models with the Millennium Gold Package (2000), and all-Mack powertrains (2007 onwards).
However, these aren't the only colors that Mack's beloved Bulldog comes in. Here are other official options that have graced the trucks before, and some unique ways modern truck drivers have been dressing up their bulldog companions on the road.
Other Mack Bulldog ornament variants
In 2019, Mack announced the introduction of its first copper version of the Mack Bulldog, coinciding with the launch of its Electric LR range. And a year later, it also introduced a black variant as part of its Limited Edition Mack Black Anthem lineup. Over time, Mack may continue this trend of signifying limited or special releases with new ornament colors. However, color isn't the only thing that sets Mack bulldogs apart. In fact, there are tons of vintage Mack Bulldog ornaments with different appearances that you can still get second-hand. For example, you can get ones with lighted eyes for a little under $50 on eBay.
In April 2025, Mack Truck unveiled another type of Bulldog ornament, wherein it leaves its pedestal to be closer to the hood. Designed as part of a push to improve the overall aerodynamics of its vehicles, the latest Bulldog ornaments are also mounted differently than their predecessors. Knowing this, fans of the Mack Bulldog ornaments have a lot to look forward to, as the brand continues to roll out these subtle yet important changes that go beyond mere appearances. Now, it's important to know that since Mack does a lot of custom work, the world is your oyster when it comes to its Bulldog ornaments. And if you're willing to play around, there are unofficial Mack Bulldogs available in the market that play on a lot of fun colors and designs that can make anyone smile.
Finding unique Mack Bulldog ornaments
One interesting way people have been making their Mack Bulldog ornaments stand out is by adding clothes and other accessories, like 3D-printed hardhats. But if the 3D printing look doesn't really match your vibe, there are artists who create one-of-a-kind Mack ornaments, like ones with gold eagles on their back, on eBay. In addition, SPS Designs creates "Mack-Duds" or novelty decorations to dress up your Mack Bulldog ornaments. Depending on your mood for the day, you can choose between everything from pink jumpsuits, firefighter uniforms, construction attire, military fatigues, and even superhero-themed suits with a cape. In fact, if you're looking to decorate your vehicle for Christmas, there's even a Santa-Mack, which gives your ornament a beard, as well as a red and white outfit. For accessories, SPS Designs also offers cowboy hats and a face mask. However, it's important to know that Mack doesn't sell these on any of their official platforms, so they cannot guarantee the quality or durability.
And of course, if you just love the dog, but don't have a truck to display it gloriously, Mack has other ways for you to enjoy it. On its official shop, Mack offers their bulldogs in everything from paper weights to keychains in gold, silver, and copper. And if you want to get your hands on those limited-edition colors without burning a hole through your wallet, you'll be happy to know its foam stress toys come in camo and grey, too.