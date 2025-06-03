Why Some Mack Trucks Have A Gold Bulldog (But Others Have Silver)

When you're driving across highways, it can be hard to differentiate one truck from another, except, of course, when they have a cute ornament gracing the nose. Previously, we talked about how the bulldog became synonymous with the Mack brand following some cheeky observations by the British forces during World War I. But what does it mean when the bulldog comes in different colors?

In its early years, Mack ornaments were available in a chrome finish, and eventually, a painted finish was introduced. However, in 1967, ornament color designations began to be influenced not only by aesthetics, but also by what was under their hood. At this time, Mack shares that gold ornaments became a feature for its model year, which meant that they used both the Mack Maxidyne engine and Maxitorque transmission. At the time, it was a key differentiator because other trucks that didn't fit the bill still retained the original chrome finish. After about a decade, Mack changed to silver bulldogs in 1980 alongside a shift in engine color to copper. Since then, the gold color has also been used with its other vehicles, such as the Pedigree Powertrain (1995), CX models with the Millennium Gold Package (2000), and all-Mack powertrains (2007 onwards).

However, these aren't the only colors that Mack's beloved Bulldog comes in. Here are other official options that have graced the trucks before, and some unique ways modern truck drivers have been dressing up their bulldog companions on the road.