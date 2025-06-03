Are Mack Trucks Reliable? (Here's What Drivers Say)
Chances are, you've heard the phrase "built like a Mack truck" used to describe something or someone seen as especially tough, powerful, or durable. From the British soldiers during World War I who referred to Mack trucks as "bulldogs" to today's long-haul drivers transporting freight across the U.S., these heavy-duty vehicles have built a reputation for getting the job done and have become a symbol of American trucking. While it may come as a surprise to many of us to learn that the Volvo group owns Mack Trucks, the name is hard to miss, as it's stamped boldly across the grilles of these familiar trucks that are still logging miles on highways throughout the country.
Mack Trucks have been around for well over a century, getting its start in Brooklyn, New York, with the first motorized vehicle rolling off the assembly line in 1900. Since then, the brand has become a fixture in the trucking industry. While the perception of power and prestige behind the Mack name is certainly etched into the public's mind, the experience of the people who actually drive them doesn't always line up with the brand's storied history. After all, trucking is an industry where downtime equals lost income, so it's easy to understand why truckers prioritize reliability over image.
The frequency of breakdowns, the ease of repair, and the vehicle's durability over hundreds of thousands of miles are all factors they consider when evaluating these massive vehicles. To really get an idea of where Mack Trucks stands today, nobody's in a better position to answer than the drivers who use them every day. While some forum users stand by Mack for its durability and simplicity, others have raised issues with the truck's comfort and reliability.
Some drivers like Mack Trucks' simplicity and durability
A recurring theme among drivers who had good things to say about Mack Trucks was the combination of two qualities: simplicity and long-term durability. As one of the most popular semi-truck brands in America, it probably comes as no surprise that there are plenty of drivers with good things to say about the brand. Given the emphasis we place on high-tech features in modern vehicles, you might think simplicity is a drawback — but for these drivers, it was anything but. Instead, they viewed it as a major advantage. In fact, in 1907, the company's motto was, "Simplicity, Strength, Durability and Plenty of Reserve Horsepower."
On the r/Truckers subreddit, one Redditor put it this way, "Macks are great trucks. They are basically the Civic to Volvo's Accord. Macks are basically a more barebones version of a Volvo... same manufacturer. Less electronics = Less electrical failures." That's not to say that Mack Trucks are lacking in technology. Modern models, such as Anthem, come equipped with features like predictive cruise control, advanced driver-assist systems, and Mack Connect. Still, they like the balance, just enough tech without overcomplicating the core driving experience.
While simplicity is mentioned from time to time, most drivers spend more time discussing Mack Trucks' durability. Over on the BigMackTrucks Forum, a driver said this about the Mack CH613, "That would be an extremely reliable truck. Won't be the torque monster feel of a 475 Cat, but it will be consistently reliable, easily serviceable, and will drive very nicely." A driver on Quora had this to say, "Mack trucks are pretty durable for construction work. Heavy-duty suspension and larger wheels to get in and out. Very rugged and reliable."
Other drivers report issues with comfort and reliability in newer models
While comfort may not be the first thing that comes to mind when non-truckers think about semis, given the long hours truckers spend on the road, it plays a major role in how drivers evaluate their rigs. Across forums, drivers say Mack Trucks falls short in terms of comfort. From uncomfortable interiors to inconsistent build quality and reliability problems, many drivers have more than a few bones to pick with the newer models.
On r/Truckers, a Redditor said, "Cab layout sucks- it's cramped for me at 165lbs, can't imagine anyone heavier fitting." Another Redditor on r/Truckers put it this way, "Cramped, discount Volvos." Several reports that the trucks look good but don't deliver on comfort or dependability once they're on the road. A trucker's wife on the Truckers Report forum noted, "The truck is nice, as far as looks go on the inside. However, this is by far the worst truck ever to be a rider in." A driver on the Truckers Report forum described them this way: "The Mack Anthem is the poor man's Volvo 760. Fit and finish is not as good."
Many drivers reported experiencing reliability issues with the newer trucks, citing electrical and mechanical problems. One driver on the Trucking Truth Forum explained, "The new anthem is already having issues. The air pressures have been running lower and isn't going up. The wheels locked up, and it just got towed this morning." While some truckers still display the Mack Truck bulldog ornament, many say the new models aren't as dependable as they used to be. In response to a story on trucknews.com, a driver said, "Hate the Mack Anthem. With only 3000 miles on it, there are several problems."