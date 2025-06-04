What Does FS Stand For On Stihl Weed Eaters?

Stihl is a family-owned company that was founded in Germany in 1926 by Swiss-born engineer Andreas Stihl. Stihl tools are still built in Germany, and given the company's German heritage, it's not surprising that its naming conventions are based on the German language. There's a consensus, among those that discuss such things, that the FS found on Stihl weed eaters stands for Freischneider, a German word that roughly translates to line trimmer or brush cutter, depending on the translation tool used.

Model numbers found on other Stihl tools are just as interesting and still derived from their German-language descriptions. For instance, Stihl chainsaws carry a model number starting with MS, which stands for Motosäge, or chainsaw in English.

The most interesting names however are attached to Stihl's line of handheld and backpack blowers. Stihl handheld blowers are grouped as BG models where the BG stands for Blasgerät, or blower, while the backpack carries the BR model code, short for Blasgerät Rückentragbar, blower that can be carried on your back, according to Google Translate.