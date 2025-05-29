Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Hercules Belt Grinder. Here's How Much It Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Harbor Freight announced the addition of a new Hercules Belt Grinder in a press release dated May 19, 2025. In case you don't already know, Hercules is one of the Harbor Freight brands you should have on your radar, and the newly added Belt Grinder appears to be a solid addition to the lineup based on its specifications.

The Harbor Freight Hercules Belt Grinder, introductory priced at $299.99, features a 2-inch wide by 48-inch belt. Replacement Hercules Ceramic Alumina Grain belts are available from Harbor Freight in packs of two for $11.99 each with either 80- or 120-grit depending on your needs. Other options, such as a 15-piece 2- x 48-Inch Assorted Aluminum Oxide Sanding Belt, is available on Amazon for $17.99 with grits ranging from 80 to 400.

Other pertinent features of the new Hercules 2-inch by 48-inch Belt Grinder include the 1-horsepower induction electric motor suitable for "sustained use and heavy duty material removal," according to Harbor Freight. The Belt Grinder also has one-handed tracking adjustments and a rotating belt arm that can accommodate vertical or horizontal grinding with dual adjustable work rests. There's even a quick-change mechanism to make changing belts a breeze.

