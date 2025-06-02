What Are Those Yellow Marker Lines On New Cars?

Buying a new car is an exciting and, in some ways, overwhelming experience, and one might overlook things that would usually stand out to us, such as unusual yellow marks found dotted all around said car. Chances are, you'll pick up on these marks a day or two into ownership, and wish you'd asked your sales advisor these important questions at the time, to find out what they're for.

Well, fear not, they aren't left by vandals or meant to identify defects which should have been fixed before purchase. Rather the contrary, actually, as these marks are used as part of a quality control system, to ensure everything has been assembled correctly before it's put on sale.

It's not just brand-new cars which will sport these marks either, as some mechanics will leave similar marks when completing jobs, usually when installing new parts. They're also known as tamper detection markings – if someone were to tamper with the fastening in question, the yellow marker line would no longer line up, or be partially rubbed off, showing that you can no longer trust the fastener to be tightened up to the correct torque setting, and it needs to be re-checked.

