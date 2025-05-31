How Long Does It Take A Yacht To Cross The Atlantic Ocean?

Sailing across the Atlantic Ocean used to be a monumental feat.The difficulty of this journey even led to the seafaring tradition of sailors getting an anchor tattoo to mark the completion of a transatlantic crossing. While crossing the Atlantic might not seem like such an accomplishment now that you can fly from North America to Europe and back in a single day, the voyage was quite challenging and perilous a couple of centuries ago.

Today, transatlantic maritime travel is largely the realm of cargo and cruise ships. Luxurious ocean liners used to zip passengers back and forth regularly, but the Queen Mary II is essentially the world's last remaining ocean liner. These fast-moving vessels have mostly been replaced by well-appointed cruise ships, which offer a relaxed, resort-like experience on the water. Yachts are another great way to cross the Atlantic, and provide passengers a more personalized experience. Transatlantic yachting trips aren't for inexperienced sea travelers, though, as journeys on these smaller ships can be rough and take up to a month or more. You can also volunteer as a crew member on a transatlantic yacht to learn more about how to safely make the crossing, and you'll save money and grow stronger sea legs with each successive trip.

If you have the means, you can charter a yacht and enjoy the luxury of traveling on a private vessel with a dedicated crew. The best yachts offer spacious cabins, great food, and onboard diversions for passengers to enjoy while the crew takes care of essential tasks like navigating, piloting, and maintaining the boat. The fastest motorized superyachts can cross the Atlantic in about nine days, while large sailing yachts will typically take three to four weeks to make the crossing.