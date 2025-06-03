Do Graphics Cards Use Thermal Paste, And Do You Need To Change It?

The GPU is one of the most important components of your PC that works hard when you're gaming, editing videos, or doing anything that requires intensive graphics power. As the GPU processes data and consumes energy, it naturally produces heat. Even when it's idle, its temperature ranges from 30 to 45 degrees Celsius. This can climb to between 65 to 85 degrees Celsius when you're gaming. All that heat, of course, isn't great for your system. That's where the thermal paste, GPU fans, and other cooling solutions come in to help keep the GPU's temperature under control.

Thermal paste improves heat transfer between your GPU and heatsink by filling in the tiny gaps that would otherwise trap air pockets. Over time, though, the paste can dry out due to repeated heating and cooling, which reduces its effectiveness. How often you should change the thermal paste depends mostly on how heavily you use your system, but in most cases, it should hold up just fine for 3 to 5 years. So, unless you're planning to use the GPU well beyond that or bought it second-hand, you probably won't need to replace the paste.

When thermal paste starts to wear out, your GPU may run hotter, fans may become louder, and performance can take a hit. In such cases, reapplying the thermal paste can help improve cooling and even extend the lifespan of your graphics card.

