Our Solar System Might Have A New Ninth Planet (And It's Not Pluto)

In 2006, updated research led to Pluto being controversially demoted to dwarf planet status by the International Astronomical Union. The reasoning was that Pluto's location in the far-flung Trans-Neptunian region of the solar system meant that other objects might cross its orbit. Since Pluto is so small — roughly 1,400 miles across, or around the same distance as flying from New York to Houston — it wouldn't be able to clear those objects out of its way. Therefore, it couldn't be classified as a planet and instead became known as a dwarf planet.

Advertisement

Since then, scientists have been working on the theory that there might be another, currently undiscovered ninth planet that's even further out than Pluto. Various studies and simulations have been conducted to try and estimate where that planet might be located and how large it might be, but so far, researchers haven't agreed on a definitive answer. However, in April 2025, a new study co-authored by scientists in Taiwan, Japan, and Australia claimed to have found a potential candidate for this formerly hidden ninth planet in two datasets that were captured 23 years apart.