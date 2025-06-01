Samsung's Messages App May Make A Full Return Soon (With Several Major New Features)

Although Samsung Messages seems to be getting some new features, most of them are already available in Google Messages. One example is Birthday Reminders, which works just as you'd expect: it notifies you when one of your contacts is celebrating so you can send a message on time. Another upcoming feature is the ability to react to messages using emojis and stickers.

Advertisement

The app is also expected to add live location sharing, so you can let your contacts know where you are. However, this feature will be limited to Galaxy users, as it relies on the Samsung Find app and requires a Samsung account. Finally, the Now Brief feature, which shows personalized updates on the lock screen throughout the day, will also alert users about suspicious or blocked messages.

All of these new features definitely sound exciting, especially for folks who prefer using Samsung Messages over Google Messages. That said, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, so we'll just have to wait and see if they actually roll out.