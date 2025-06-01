Samsung's Messages App May Make A Full Return Soon (With Several Major New Features)
When Samsung decided not to pre-install the Samsung Messages app on its latest flagship, the Galaxy S25, it was a clear sign that the app's days were numbered. Back in January, the company confirmed to Android Authority that Samsung Messages would be officially phased out, with all messaging services shifting to Google Messages. It wasn't just new devices, either. Samsung also rolled out updates that prompted (via 9to5Google) existing users to switch to Google Messages. With all of these changes, it felt like the end of the road for Samsung Messages. But now, some recent developments are starting to tell a different story.
Although Samsung Messages was taken off the Play Store earlier this year, it's still available on the Galaxy Store. That means Samsung users can still install the app on their phone to ditch Google Messages. Now, based on a recent APK teardown of Samsung Messages (via Android Authority), the app appears to be making a comeback with the release of One UI 8, and it's bringing a bunch of new features with it.
Expect birthday reminders, live location sharing, emoji reactions, and more
Although Samsung Messages seems to be getting some new features, most of them are already available in Google Messages. One example is Birthday Reminders, which works just as you'd expect: it notifies you when one of your contacts is celebrating so you can send a message on time. Another upcoming feature is the ability to react to messages using emojis and stickers.
The app is also expected to add live location sharing, so you can let your contacts know where you are. However, this feature will be limited to Galaxy users, as it relies on the Samsung Find app and requires a Samsung account. Finally, the Now Brief feature, which shows personalized updates on the lock screen throughout the day, will also alert users about suspicious or blocked messages.
All of these new features definitely sound exciting, especially for folks who prefer using Samsung Messages over Google Messages. That said, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, so we'll just have to wait and see if they actually roll out.