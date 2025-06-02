Your Michelin Tire Has A Tiny (And Useful) Feature You've Probably Never Noticed

Maybe you've noticed the tiny Michelin Man symbols embossed on your tires before. Or maybe you haven't. Either way, you probably think they're just there for aesthetic and branding purposes. However, the truth is that the Michelin Man symbol actually serves an essential purpose: it points you to the location of the tire's wear bars. This way, you won't have to spend forever looking over your entire tire just to find where the tread wear indicators are. Simply search for one of the several Michelin Man icons on the sidewall and check the tread directly across from it. You should immediately spot the raised rubber between the treads.

If, on the off chance, that even the Michelin Man icon on your Michelin tire is hard to find, there are still two other ways to check your tire tread. You can do the penny test — insert a US penny between the tread blocks upside down and see whether or not the top of Lincoln's head is visible. If it's still hidden by the height of the tread, you're good to go. If you can clearly see it, drop by the service center for a replacement.

There are also some affordable tread depth gauges available on Amazon, such as the Milton S-448 Tire Tread Depth Gauge and the GODESON 88702 Smart Color Coded Tire Tread Depth Gauge, which will accurately indicate the remaining tread depth of your tires. Just like the penny, insert the needle of the gauge between the tread blocks (with the base sitting on top of the tread) and read the measurement.

