What Makes The 2nd Generation Dodge Cummins So Special?

A good engine is wasted if it isn't in a good truck, and a good truck requires a suitably capable engine. The second-generation Dodge Cummins is a well-known example of a solid truck that shipped with a great engine, at least if you pick the right example. The 2nd generation Cummins is an umbrella term for Ram 2500 or 3500 trucks built between 1994 and 2002 that feature a 5.9L Cummins diesel engine. Within that time frame, two distinct variations of the Cummins diesel engine were fitted to the trucks, one with a better reputation than the other.

The appeal of the truck and its engine is fairly straightforward. The 5.9-liter Cummins engine offered higher power outputs than other diesel trucks of their day, and, with the right aftermarket parts, they could be modified to produce far more power. The Ram's exterior, particularly at launch, was also a more modern, forward-looking design than its rivals.

Confusingly, a modified 1994-2002 Ram with a non-factory Cummins engine still qualifies as a second-generation Dodge Cummins. So, a custom-built second-generation Dodge Ram with the much-loved 6.7L Cummins diesel engine is still a second-generation Dodge Cummins, despite not having its original 5.9-liter engine. But we'll focus on the 5.9-liter Cummins here.

