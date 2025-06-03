BMW S 1000 RR Vs Kawasaki ZX-10R: Which Is Faster & How Do Their Specs Compare?

Able to rocket around racetracks at insane speeds, high-horsepower motorcycles are amongst some of the fastest and most thrilling vehicles on the planet. And in the high-performance motorcycle world, two of the most respected names are BMW and Kawasaki. For average, everyday riding, both manufacturers make a wide variety of bikes that cover a range of riding scenarios like cruising, sport touring, and adventure bikes. But both manufacturers also make high-horsepower superbikes that are in a constant battle for supremacy — offering all the two-wheeled thrills you can handle.

BMW's flagship sport bike, the S 1000 RR. Without going into their ultra-high-performance lineup of M motorcycles, it's the most performance you can get with a BMW sport bike. Kawasaki offers sport bikes with more displacement like the ZX-14R and supercharged speed monsters like the H2, but the most direct competitor they've got for the S 1000 RR is the Ninja ZX-10R.

The standard Ninja ZX-10R has 196 horsepower and 83.9 lb-ft of torque — an impressive amount for any two-wheeled machine and average amongst supersport bikes. Like many of the world's fastest bikes, and several of the fastest Kawasaki's ever built, the ZX-10R is limited to 186 mph. The S 1000 RR pushes its way past the Kawasaki, though, offering 205 hp and 83 lb-ft. BMW lists the top speed for the S 1000 RR at a blistering 188 mph. It might be a small difference, but the BMW is the more powerful bike, and it's faster at the limit.

