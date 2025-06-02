What Does GMC Stand For Today & How Does It Differ From GM?

There are so many abbreviations in the automotive world, from company names to model names to types of vehicles, that it can sometimes be a bit of a struggle to understand what exactly a particular abbreviation stands for. One that seems like it is pretty self-explanatory is GMC. You probably assume that GMC stands for "General Motors Company," and your assumption would be correct. However, this was not always the case. Originally, GMC stood for Grabowsky Motor Company (or Grabowsky Motor Vehicle Company, according to some sources). Although, when it had that name a century ago, it was never formally abbreviated to GMC.

Advertisement

What we know as GMC was not started by General Motors. It was started back at the turn of the 20th century by a pair of brothers named Max and Morris Grabowsky. Naturally, they used their family name for their company, much like Henry Ford or Walter Chrysler would do after them. After a couple of years, the Grabowskys would actually abandon the family name and rename the company the Rapid Motor Vehicle Company. Ironically, this was not named after the speed of the vehicles but for the name of the street in Pontiac, Michigan, where the factory was located.

1908 is when General Motors comes into the picture. It starts buying up stock in Rapid Motors, and rather quickly, the Grabowskys' company was no longer a standalone company and became fully owned by General Motors. General Motors took Rapid Motors, merged it with the Reliance Motor Car Company that it had also acquired, and rebranded it to the General Motors Company, finally giving us the GMC abbreviation that the Grabowskys never got to.

Advertisement