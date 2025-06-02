Why Are Stiletto Hammers So Expensive & What Makes Them So Special?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To the novice tool user, the differences between hammer types may not be all that apparent. That is, until you come across one with an unusually gargantuan price tag alongside the more economical options. If this sounds like a scenario you've experienced, then it likely means that you've stumbled across your first-ever Stiletto hammer.

At first glance, hammers from the Wisconsin-based tool manufacturer don't look significantly different from any other tool of its type. What sets Stilettos apart from most traditional hammers isn't their design so much as their construction and materiality. While most cheaper hammers are made out of steel, Stilettos are fashioned entirely out of titanium. While this gives them a number of advantages over steel hammers — which we'll dive into later — the major downside is that they come at a far higher price.

This is due to the material cost of titanium, which can be up to five times more expensive than steel, and the more elaborate steps required during the production process. Stiletto hammers are also produced in the United States, which makes sense considering its parent company, Milwaukee, is among the tool brands that have kept its production stateside. With all this in consideration, it becomes easy to see why these hammers go for such a pretty penny, with some of their selection exceeding $400 at The Home Depot. So if they're so pricey, why would anyone want one?

