Are Weather Guard Toolboxes Waterproof? What To Know Before You Buy

Truck bed toolbox manufacturers are a dime a dozen, but there will always be a brand that stands out. We recently crowned Weather Guard as the undisputed industry leader in truck bed toolboxes and van equipment. Weather Guard stands out with its limited lifetime warranty, robust construction, and clever latch openings that offer better convenience and security. As the name suggests, Weather Guard products provide adequate protection against the elements, sheltering your tools, equipment, and other stuff from sand, dust, moisture, and UV exposure.

However, Weather Guard has resisted using "waterproof" in its product descriptions and spec sheets. All Weather Guard truck boxes feature full-weather sealing to safeguard your belongings against Mother Nature's tantrums. However, only a few have additional rain gutters to channel water and moisture. The rain channels work with all-weather seals to deliver more confident protection against heavy downpours or thick snow, essentially turning the truck box waterproof, or more capable against inclement weather.