Are Weather Guard Toolboxes Waterproof? What To Know Before You Buy
Truck bed toolbox manufacturers are a dime a dozen, but there will always be a brand that stands out. We recently crowned Weather Guard as the undisputed industry leader in truck bed toolboxes and van equipment. Weather Guard stands out with its limited lifetime warranty, robust construction, and clever latch openings that offer better convenience and security. As the name suggests, Weather Guard products provide adequate protection against the elements, sheltering your tools, equipment, and other stuff from sand, dust, moisture, and UV exposure.
However, Weather Guard has resisted using "waterproof" in its product descriptions and spec sheets. All Weather Guard truck boxes feature full-weather sealing to safeguard your belongings against Mother Nature's tantrums. However, only a few have additional rain gutters to channel water and moisture. The rain channels work with all-weather seals to deliver more confident protection against heavy downpours or thick snow, essentially turning the truck box waterproof, or more capable against inclement weather.
Weather Guard toolboxes with rain gutters
For the uninitiated, Weather Guard has a dizzying array of truck boxes, storage solutions, and accessories for various commercial vans and midsize or full-size pickup trucks. Many styles are available, but only two feature rain gutters to deliver all-weather security. If you need a waterproof Weather Guard truck box, choose the Hi-Side box and the Under Bed Truck Box. Both have rain gutters and weather seals to prevent moisture and rain from rusting or ruining your tools and equipment.
On the other hand, the Weather Guard Saddle Box, Lo-Side Box, All-Purpose Chest, Gullwing Box, and Wheel Well/Pork Chop Box have full-weather seals. They don't have rain gutters, but they all share defining traits that make Weather Guard a trusted name in the aftermarket industry, like durable aluminum or steel diamond-plate construction, Armor-Tuf powder coat finishes, quick-release doors, and durable lock cores. Best of all, Weather Guard boxes are installed easily on any truck bed using custom mounting brackets that mostly won't require drilling.