Why Your Computer's Fan May Be So Loud (And How You Could Make It Quieter)

Depending on your specific fan issue, there are ways you can effectively bring the noise from your computer's fan to normal levels:

First, check your computer's air vents and clean them. You can safely clean the inside of your computer with just a can of compressed air or a soft cloth. Before doing so, though, make sure to power down the computer and unplug it from the wall outlet. Once you assemble the device again, place it on a hard and flat surface away from the walls and other obstructions to give it proper ventilation. If you can't help but work somewhere hot, try using a laptop cooling pad.

You'll also want to inspect the physical condition of the fans. If the fan seems loose from its mounting, tighten the screws. If it looks broken, replace it. The fan issue could also be software-related, so run a malware scan. You can use your computer's built-in antivirus program or any trusted third-party malware scanners, like Avira and Kaspersky. You'll also want to update your BIOS. This is normally done via Windows Update, the manufacturer's support assistant app, or by manually downloading the update from the manufacturer's website and installing it.

While charging a laptop, shut it down to give it a rest. If you really need to use it, lay it on a cooling pad or reduce its workload to light apps. You should also change the power mode from best performance to a lower setting. On Windows, navigate to Start > Settings > System > Power & battery > Power Mode. Then, set it to Best Power Efficiency or Balanced. Close any demanding apps you're not using. You'll know which is which by looking at the Task Manager. Click on Memory or CPU to sort the processes from highest to lowest utilization and make the resource-hungry apps easier to identify.

If all else fails, bring your computer to a service center to have it checked for any other hidden problems.