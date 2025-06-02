Do Classic Motorcycles Need A Mot Test? Here's Which Countries Require One

In the United Kingdom, vehicles are required to undergo an annual inspection known as the Ministry of Transport test, or MOT. This inspection is conducted to ensure the vehicle adheres to the minimal safety and environmental requirements of the country. For vehicles that are over three years old, this is a legal requirement that the vehicle needs to pass to be certified as roadworthy. Numerous components on the vehicles, including motorcycles, are tested, such as tires, brakes, lights, exhausts, and emissions.

Despite the strict requirements of the MOT inspection, some exemptions are granted to certain vehicles that are 40 years old, in addition to specific conditions. This exemption also applies to classic motorcycles, provided they also meet the required criteria. As indicated on the U.K. Government MOT manual website, the basis of the exemption for motorcycles requires that it be of historical interest, does not have a Q plate, and must be over 40 years old with no substantial changes made.

Another U.K. Government website, called the Assets Publishing Service, provides further details. According to the document, a vehicle is considered substantially changed if the technical characteristics of its main components have changed within the previous 30 years, unless the stated changes fall into specific categories. There are, however, allowed changes, which include alterations made because original type parts are no longer available, changes made while the vehicle was in production or within 10 years from the end of production, changes to the axles and running gear to improve efficiency, safety, or environmental performance, and changes to the vehicle if it was previously used commercially.

