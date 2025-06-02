Do Classic Motorcycles Need A Mot Test? Here's Which Countries Require One
In the United Kingdom, vehicles are required to undergo an annual inspection known as the Ministry of Transport test, or MOT. This inspection is conducted to ensure the vehicle adheres to the minimal safety and environmental requirements of the country. For vehicles that are over three years old, this is a legal requirement that the vehicle needs to pass to be certified as roadworthy. Numerous components on the vehicles, including motorcycles, are tested, such as tires, brakes, lights, exhausts, and emissions.
Despite the strict requirements of the MOT inspection, some exemptions are granted to certain vehicles that are 40 years old, in addition to specific conditions. This exemption also applies to classic motorcycles, provided they also meet the required criteria. As indicated on the U.K. Government MOT manual website, the basis of the exemption for motorcycles requires that it be of historical interest, does not have a Q plate, and must be over 40 years old with no substantial changes made.
Another U.K. Government website, called the Assets Publishing Service, provides further details. According to the document, a vehicle is considered substantially changed if the technical characteristics of its main components have changed within the previous 30 years, unless the stated changes fall into specific categories. There are, however, allowed changes, which include alterations made because original type parts are no longer available, changes made while the vehicle was in production or within 10 years from the end of production, changes to the axles and running gear to improve efficiency, safety, or environmental performance, and changes to the vehicle if it was previously used commercially.
An exemption to the rule
Based on the primary requirement, as of 2025, vintage motorcycles manufactured from 1985 or earlier would qualify for the MOT exemption. If the motorcycle receives an exemption, the owners of qualified motorbikes should inform the United Kingdom Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. In addition, motorcycle owners are still required to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and maintained to a safe standard, even if they are exempt from the MOT.
Many nations have their own car inspection procedures, but they usually differ from the MOT test, which is specifically for the U.K. In Ireland, they have the National Car Test, or NCT, that is comparable in scope and function. For the United States, state laws require vehicle safety inspections, and each state has its own rules and specifications, while some don't require inspections. The requirements for each state vary, but in most cases include electrical, mechanical, and suspension.
This difference in vehicle inspection requirements in America can be attributed to the varying safety, environmental, and regulatory goals for each state. A good example of this includes the states of California, and New York, where vehicles need to pass strict environmental standards, and as a result, these states have inspection regulations that concentrate on emissions and operational safety.
Why vehicle inspections matter
For Europe, Germany has the Hauptuntersuchung HU or TÜV, which requires a regular, rigorous inspection of vehicles every two years. In France, vehicles that are more than four years old undergo a bi-annual inspection called the Contrôle Technique. Countries in the EU also follow a European Union mandate requiring a compulsory vehicle roadworthiness check. For Australia, vehicles in the country must pass a roadworthy certificate, which is a prerequisite for every single transfer or registration of a vehicle.
In Asia, Japan has its vehicle inspection system under its Road Transport Vehicle Law, which requires vehicles to undergo scheduled inspections called "Shaken" to determine their condition. The inspections mandate that brand-new vehicles will be inspected three years after initial registration, and after the initial inspection, all vehicles will be re-inspected after every two years. The purpose of this system is to guarantee every car on the roads is safe, efficient, and compliant with environmental regulations.
With the number of vehicles today, roadworthiness inspections have become even more essential for maintaining traffic safety, minimizing accidents, and complying with regulatory requirements. By providing an assessment of a vehicle's condition, including identifying possible issues with a car's numerous systems, vehicle inspections like the MOT ensure the vehicle is in good condition before it is driven on public roads. Vehicle inspections compel owners to observe regular and proper maintenance of vehicles, which in turn helps keep vehicles safe and compliant.