Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Which SUV Offers The Better Fuel Efficiency?

Without question, the Toyota RAV4 is the most popular compact crossover SUV in the United States. Sales have been through the roof in recent years, with it being the best-selling vehicle in all of 2024 and is currently the third best in 2025. It's not hard to understand why. Aside from compact crossovers being all the rage on the market, Toyota is consistently renowned for its ability to produce incredibly reliable vehicles. The starting price of $32,300 (plus a $1,545 delivery fee) for a hybrid model is incredibly reasonable for a lot of potential buyers. However, there are many other quality compact crossovers out there that give the RAV4 a run for its money. One of those is the Mazda CX-50, which got its first hybrid powertrain option for the current 2025 model and starts at $33,970 (plus a $1,420 destination fee).

The two vehicles have quite a bit in common, particularly with how they are powered. Both the RAV4 and CX-50 hybrids come equipped with 2.5L inline-four engines paired with electric motors, and both are able to produce a maximum of 219 hp. Although, the RAV4 does have a significantly higher torque output, able to handle up to 176 lb.-ft. compared to the 163 lb.-ft. that the CX-50 can get. Along with the similar engines, both SUVs have 14.5 gallon fuel tanks, so you might assume that the two have very similar fuel efficiency. That is true, but the Toyota RAV4 does come out slightly ahead here too. However, that depends on what RAV4 hybrid trim you select, because there is one that puts the Mazda ahead.

