Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Which SUV Offers The Better Fuel Efficiency?
Without question, the Toyota RAV4 is the most popular compact crossover SUV in the United States. Sales have been through the roof in recent years, with it being the best-selling vehicle in all of 2024 and is currently the third best in 2025. It's not hard to understand why. Aside from compact crossovers being all the rage on the market, Toyota is consistently renowned for its ability to produce incredibly reliable vehicles. The starting price of $32,300 (plus a $1,545 delivery fee) for a hybrid model is incredibly reasonable for a lot of potential buyers. However, there are many other quality compact crossovers out there that give the RAV4 a run for its money. One of those is the Mazda CX-50, which got its first hybrid powertrain option for the current 2025 model and starts at $33,970 (plus a $1,420 destination fee).
The two vehicles have quite a bit in common, particularly with how they are powered. Both the RAV4 and CX-50 hybrids come equipped with 2.5L inline-four engines paired with electric motors, and both are able to produce a maximum of 219 hp. Although, the RAV4 does have a significantly higher torque output, able to handle up to 176 lb.-ft. compared to the 163 lb.-ft. that the CX-50 can get. Along with the similar engines, both SUVs have 14.5 gallon fuel tanks, so you might assume that the two have very similar fuel efficiency. That is true, but the Toyota RAV4 does come out slightly ahead here too. However, that depends on what RAV4 hybrid trim you select, because there is one that puts the Mazda ahead.
Some trims are more efficient than others
The 2025 Mazda CX-50 hybrid has pretty terrific fuel economy. The EPA estimates that you should be able to get a combined 38 mpg for the SUV thanks to 37 mpg on the highway and 39 mpg in the city. This is the case for all three trims that are available for the CX-50. However, the trims for the 2025 Toyota RAV4 hybrid produce different results in the efficiency department. In total, there are seven different trims for the RAV4. Among those, six outperform the Mazda in this department. You can expect to get 41 city mpg and 38 highway mpg, giving you a combined 40 mpg. That is rather impressive.
There is one outlier in the RAV4 trims, though: the Hybrid Woodland Edition. As the name suggests, this is a model designed for off-roading purposes, coming with its own TRD-tuned off-road suspension. It is the only trim that comes with this suspension, and it is this difference that clearly affects the SUV's efficiency. The combined number drops down to 37 mpg, as you are now getting 38 city mpg and 35 highway mpg. Obviously, this is not a significant drop-off, but when efficiency is the name of the game, every number matters. Those who like off-road vehicles know they are on some level sacrificing some fuel efficiency, so this is what you are going to have to get, particularly because there is no off-road trim for the Mazda CX-50. On the whole, though, the Toyota RAV4 hybrid is a more fuel efficient than its competitor.