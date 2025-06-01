What Is Brake Rotor Resurfacing And Is It Safe To Do?

Brake rotors are an important part of an automobile's disc brake system. They attach to and spin at the same speed as the car's wheels while providing a surface for the brake pads to grip when the brakes are applied to slow or stop the car. While many newer cars have disc brake rotors on the front wheels with drum brakes on the rear, a growing number have four-wheel disc brake systems.

Advertisement

What makes disc brakes unique, and gives them their name, is the brake rotor's disc-like shape. It's this outer disc surface that the brake pads grip whenever the brakes are applied. The friction between brake pads and the disc brake rotor slows the vehicle, causes wear to the pads and rotor, and generates a substantial amount of heat. Sometimes, the brake rotor can wear unevenly, debris or faulty brake pads can score the rotor, and heat can cause the rotor surface to be uneven. Brake rotor resurfacing can potentially be used to refurbish rotors with any of these conditions, along with others, in some cases.

Resurfacing brake rotors requires cutting enough metal from the rotor to remove the bad conditions. This is done by a trained technician using a specialized machine called a brake lathe. Resurfacing brake rotors is not a DIY project that can be accomplished without a lathe, the requisite skill to operate it, and the precision measuring tools required to verify the manufacturers' specifications are maintained.

Advertisement