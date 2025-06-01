The Easiest Way To Switch Windows On A Computer Is Just 2 Buttons

When you press the Alt + Tab keys together, Windows shows a list of all the open apps in the background. Then, you must hold the Alt key down and keep tapping the Tab key to go through the list of open windows from left to right. But what if, while doing so, you miss the window you want to access?

While you can definitely keep pressing the Tab key to go all the way through the list and return to the window you want, it will take a lot of time if you have too many windows open in the background.

To save yourself from the hassle, you can use the Alt + Shift + Tab keyboard shortcut. This shortcut will allow you to go through the list of open windows in reverse. So, when you go past the window you want to access, keep the Alt key pressed down, hold the Shift key as well, and then start pressing the Tab key to go through the list in reverse, from right to left.

You can also use the Alt + Tab shortcut to quickly close an open window. All you need to do is, after using this shortcut, use your mouse to hover over the window you want to close and then click the cross icon that appears on it.

The app switcher screen automatically closes when you release the Alt key. But if you want it to stay even after you have released the buttons, you need to use the Alt + Ctrl + Tab key combination. To exit the app switcher screen, press the Esc key or click anywhere on the screen.