KTM 390 Duke Vs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: How Do These Two Motorcycles Compare?

The KTM 390 Duke and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are very different bikes, or at least they have very different vibes. KTM calls the 390 Duke the "Corner Rocket," with performance as the headline on nearly all its marketing materials. It's a naked sport bike with aggressive angles and eye-catching painted metal and chrome on the wheels, suspension, and frame. By contrast, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer, with a retro design that will fit in at any classic motorcycle show. It has a single circular headlight, limited bodywork, blacked-out underpinnings, and a design that evokes a bit more nostalgia.

So why would we be comparing these two bikes? Depending on how you equip them and what accessories you go with, these two bikes are priced within a few hundred dollars of each other, which is close enough to make them competitors, especially for shoppers concerned with price. They also make similar amounts of power and max out at about the same speed. They're also both great for beginners: We count the Duke 390 amongst the best motorcycles for new riders, and the Continental GT almost finds itself on that same list, only beaten out by the pricer Interceptor. So, which bike should you choose? How do they stack up in terms of price, features, and power? Let's find out.