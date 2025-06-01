KTM 390 Duke Vs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: How Do These Two Motorcycles Compare?
The KTM 390 Duke and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are very different bikes, or at least they have very different vibes. KTM calls the 390 Duke the "Corner Rocket," with performance as the headline on nearly all its marketing materials. It's a naked sport bike with aggressive angles and eye-catching painted metal and chrome on the wheels, suspension, and frame. By contrast, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer, with a retro design that will fit in at any classic motorcycle show. It has a single circular headlight, limited bodywork, blacked-out underpinnings, and a design that evokes a bit more nostalgia.
So why would we be comparing these two bikes? Depending on how you equip them and what accessories you go with, these two bikes are priced within a few hundred dollars of each other, which is close enough to make them competitors, especially for shoppers concerned with price. They also make similar amounts of power and max out at about the same speed. They're also both great for beginners: We count the Duke 390 amongst the best motorcycles for new riders, and the Continental GT almost finds itself on that same list, only beaten out by the pricer Interceptor. So, which bike should you choose? How do they stack up in terms of price, features, and power? Let's find out.
Pricing differences
The Continental GT 650 isn't the cheapest Royal Enfield bike, but it's still pretty affordable. Royal Enfield lists the price of the GT 650 as $6,349 before destination and delivery fees (Royal Enfield, sadly, doesn't list these fees). The Enfield uses a steel frame with 4.3 inches of travel on the front suspension, and brakes are adequately sized with 320mm front discs and 240mm rears. There's no TFT screen here, just some classic gauges (which some riders may prefer), but the Enfield's circular, classically-styled LED headlight does offer a USB port for charging your devices — a nice inclusion. Otherwise, the GT 650 is a relatively simple bike, but its simplicity and approachability are what make it one of the best Royal Enfield motorcycles ever made.
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke sells for $7,074 (including $575 freight fee and $600 import duty surcharge). For that price, you get a steel trellis frame, front forks with 5.9 inches of travel, adjustable preload for the rear suspension, and 320mm front brakes and 240mm rear brakes (perfectly matching the Royal Enfield). LED lights and Michelin Power 6 tires are also standard. If you're looking for something fun to ride at an approachable price, the KTM 390 Duke is hard to beat.
Will the power and size fit your needs?
As you can probably tell by the numbers in their names, the 390 Duke has a smaller engine than the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The KTM uses a 399cc single-cylinder engine with claimed power outputs of 44.3 hp and 28.8 lb-ft of torque, good for a top speed of roughly 105 mph. It sends that power to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. That's an adequate power level for most beginner riders, and the Duke's seat height measures 32.2 inches, which should fit most average-sized adults. The light overall weight of 364 pounds makes the KTM pretty manageable as well. The seat can be optioned a bit lower for shorter riders, dropping to 31.4 inches with an accessory seat. Reviews praise the 390 Duke for its light steering and approachable riding dynamics.
Power for the GT 650 comes from a 648cc parallel twin engine that makes 47 hp and 38 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. With the extra cylinder, the GT 650 has more torque, but the horsepower numbers of these two bikes are very close together. Seat height with the GT 650 is the same as the KTM (820 mm), but the GT 650 is much heavier at 472 pounds, so you may find maneuvering it a bit harder. The Enfield's top speed is also around 105 mph. The GT 650 also has plenty of positive reviews in its corner, with lots of praise for its well-mannered parallel-twin engine.