What Type Of Turbochargers Do Cummins Engines Use? (And Who Makes Them)

When it comes to light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicle engines, Cummins diesel engines are among the most reliable options available. Although Cummins was founded in 1919 and produced several truly impactful motors during the early and mid-20th century, it wasn't until the late 1980s that it would create one of its most iconic motors, the Cummins 5.9-liter engine, which powered Dodge's Ram trucks.

This particular engine was powerful as it was reliable, generating 400 lb-ft of torque, thanks to several features, including a Holset turbocharger. As the years progressed, Cummins continued to work on the engine, pushing its horsepower to 200 in 1996 and its torque to 500 lb-ft by 2001. However, one thing remained constant across the board, that was the source of its turbochargers, Holset.

Holset turbochargers started appearing in Cummins engines in the 80s. By the time Cummins released its revered 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine in 2007, the turbocharger manufacturer had already cemented its place in the company's engines. But what exactly is Holset, who owns it, and most importantly, what type of turbochargers does it make for Cummins engines? Let's discuss.

