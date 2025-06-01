What Type Of Turbochargers Do Cummins Engines Use? (And Who Makes Them)
When it comes to light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicle engines, Cummins diesel engines are among the most reliable options available. Although Cummins was founded in 1919 and produced several truly impactful motors during the early and mid-20th century, it wasn't until the late 1980s that it would create one of its most iconic motors, the Cummins 5.9-liter engine, which powered Dodge's Ram trucks.
This particular engine was powerful as it was reliable, generating 400 lb-ft of torque, thanks to several features, including a Holset turbocharger. As the years progressed, Cummins continued to work on the engine, pushing its horsepower to 200 in 1996 and its torque to 500 lb-ft by 2001. However, one thing remained constant across the board, that was the source of its turbochargers, Holset.
Holset turbochargers started appearing in Cummins engines in the 80s. By the time Cummins released its revered 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine in 2007, the turbocharger manufacturer had already cemented its place in the company's engines. But what exactly is Holset, who owns it, and most importantly, what type of turbochargers does it make for Cummins engines? Let's discuss.
Holset started more than six decades ago
Like many great vehicle and vehicle parts producers worldwide, such as the 106-year-old Cummins, Holset has a rich history that dates back decades. This particular company's roots start across the pond in the United Kingdom, where founders Brian Holmes and Paul Croset established the company in 1952.
The two joined their last names to create the company's name, and were primarily making diesel engine components. Only five years after being founded, Holset was already distributing turbochargers and other vehicle components and parts all over Europe, which thrust the company into the international eye. In 1973, Holset was acquired by Cummins Inc.
Holset would keep its name until 2006, when it would start going by Cummins Turbo Technologies. Even so, it would retain the Holset name for its brand of turbochargers. Today, Cummins Turbo Technologies makes a variety of turbochargers that are used in Cummins engines. These include, but are not limited to, the Holset Variable Geometry Turbocharger, or VGT, fixed geometry turbochargers, and wastegate turbochargers. Let's briefly go over each of these to see what they offer.
Notable Holset turbochargers to boost your engine's output
Cummins Turbo Technologies debuted the Holset VGT in 1998, presenting an unprecedented turbo design that enables more boost at lower engine speeds. The turbo features fewer moving parts, including vanes that slide along the axis of the turbocharger, unlike most other turbos, which usually have rotating or pivoting vanes. These turbochargers are known for their improved fuel economy, and they can be found in several Cummins diesel engines.
Holset also offers wastegate turbochargers, which also feature better boost capabilities at lower RPMs. These turbochargers combine a small turbine with a wastegate valve, which opens to allow only a fraction of the exhaust gas to be released into the exhaust pipe when the desired boost pressure is reached. This is how the turbocharger maintains efficiency, even at low engine speeds. Wastegate turbochargers are great for light and heavy duty engines.
Alongside the Holset VGT and wastegate turbochargers, Cummins Turbo Technologies also offers fixed geometry turbochargers, which are some of its oldest running turbos. These turbochargers direct all the exhaust gas to the mechanism's turbine, leading to increased engine power. Similar to wastegate turbochargers, they can be paired with light and heavy-duty motors.