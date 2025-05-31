No, Laptop Batteries Are Not Universal Or Interchangeable - Here's Why

Laptops run on rechargeable batteries, so they have one major advantage over desktop computers: portability. Obviously, there is a tradeoff. Even if you purchase a laptop with the best battery life possible, you're still limited to a few hours of use before needing to recharge. This is an acceptable compromise for most people, but wouldn't it be even better if laptops were powered by simple, easily-replaceable batteries?

Ideally, laptop batteries would be universal and interchangeable. Unfortunately, this is not the case at all. In some parts of the world, like the European Union, efforts are underway to introduce new battery regulations and make electronic devices easier to repair. However, it remains unclear what the real impact of such regulations would be, and whether they would actually result in more affordable, user-friendly battery systems or just introduce new challenges for both manufacturers and consumers. For the time being, universal, interchangeable laptop batteries are simply not in the cards. Here's why.