Is The Lexus TX 350 A Good Car? Here's What Owners Have To Say
The Lexus TX 350 is a bit of a polarizing SUV that doesn't seem to have it quite right. It comes with a lot of pros and cons, leaving it up to potential buyers to decide what matters to them most. Our review of the Lexus TX 350 commended the vehicle's roomy three-row seating, even though that comes with pros and cons, noting its 37.2 inches of headroom and 33.5 inches of legroom. We also applauded the clean exterior design and well-equipped cabin.
However, Chris Davies points out that it's not the most exciting driving experience. MotorTrend had a similar review, calling the drive "unmemorable." Its 2.4-liter turbocharged in-line 4 engine only produces 275 horsepower, which is really not all that much when you consider the SUV's weight of 4,420 (before cargo and passengers). It takes over seven seconds to reach 60 miles per hour, which is pretty basic for this SUV class — so it's not a strike against it, just nothing to really inspire you.
The Lexus TX 350 is a spacious and capable SUV that isn't made for joyrides, so it's up to drivers to decide if it's the right fit for them. Luckily, there are plenty of vocal owners out there willing to share their feelings on that after hands-on experience with the TX 350.
Lexus TX 350 owners are upset with the base engine
The Lexus TX 350 has received mixed reviews from owners, but one issue that has consistently stood out over the past few years is the engine. In the past, Lexus SUVs like the Lexus RX 350 have been criticized for switching to a four-cylinder engine, which was viewed as being too loud and underpowered compared to its V6 in 2022. Lexus put the same engine in the Lexus TX 350, which has been met with both praise and frustration, although there are definitely worse four-cylinder engines out there.
One frustrated reviewer on Edmunds lamented that they "mistakenly" believed the twin turbo would help the engine perform as well as a V6 but didn't find this to be true 90 days after purchasing. They wrote: "Maybe this is a good car for your grandma. But if you seek any type of performance, stay away."
However, other drivers have felt the engine was sufficient. A review on Reddit said the four-cylinder "isn't as terrible as I thought," but still preferred a hybrid powertrain instead due to the turbo lag they experience when first accelerating. They added: "The engine is annoyingly loud after having a last-gen GX for a bit. I could not believe how loud the TX was in terms of engine, road noise, and vibrations compared to that GX."
It wasn't all bad, of course. The same review noted that the seats were quite comfy — they almost fell asleep in them. The Lexus TX 350 has a lot of pros and cons for anyone in the market for a car to consider. It's not a perfect SUV, but some owners praise it for its comfortable drive and gas mileage. However, the engine has fallen short for a lot of drivers looking for a bit more power and performance.