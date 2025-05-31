Is The Lexus TX 350 A Good Car? Here's What Owners Have To Say

The Lexus TX 350 has received mixed reviews from owners, but one issue that has consistently stood out over the past few years is the engine. In the past, Lexus SUVs like the Lexus RX 350 have been criticized for switching to a four-cylinder engine, which was viewed as being too loud and underpowered compared to its V6 in 2022. Lexus put the same engine in the Lexus TX 350, which has been met with both praise and frustration, although there are definitely worse four-cylinder engines out there.

One frustrated reviewer on Edmunds lamented that they "mistakenly" believed the twin turbo would help the engine perform as well as a V6 but didn't find this to be true 90 days after purchasing. They wrote: "Maybe this is a good car for your grandma. But if you seek any type of performance, stay away."

However, other drivers have felt the engine was sufficient. A review on Reddit said the four-cylinder "isn't as terrible as I thought," but still preferred a hybrid powertrain instead due to the turbo lag they experience when first accelerating. They added: "The engine is annoyingly loud after having a last-gen GX for a bit. I could not believe how loud the TX was in terms of engine, road noise, and vibrations compared to that GX."

It wasn't all bad, of course. The same review noted that the seats were quite comfy — they almost fell asleep in them. The Lexus TX 350 has a lot of pros and cons for anyone in the market for a car to consider. It's not a perfect SUV, but some owners praise it for its comfortable drive and gas mileage. However, the engine has fallen short for a lot of drivers looking for a bit more power and performance.