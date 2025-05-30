Are 1080p Monitors Still Worth Buying For Gaming?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

4K gaming is all the rage, and while 4K monitors have been easily available to consumers for what feels like forever, 1080p monitors still remain defiantly common. Ultra-high-definition displays may be eye candy, but they're often comparatively expensive. Moreover, plenty of new 1080p monitors have enthusiast gaming features like blisteringly high refresh rates, keeping them competitive with higher resolution panels. It's natural to wonder whether 1080p is still good enough for gaming in 2025.

The truth is that, while some gamers can benefit from higher resolutions, there are plenty of reasons why 1080p remains a fine choice for a vast number of players. Far from being a relic of yesteryear, 1080p — or full HD, aka FHD — remains the most common resolution for most media not produced by a major film or TV studio. It's also the most reliable rendering resolution for gamers playing new AAA titles on entry level or lower mid-tier gaming PCs.

However, there are still some valid reasons to seek out a monitor with a higher resolution like 1440p (2K, aka QHD) or 2160p (4K, aka UHD). Those who plan to use their monitors for content consumption outside of gaming, especially film and television viewing, will benefit massively from the ability to watch content at native resolutions, while those with top-tier and higher mid-tier gaming PCs will also benefit from crisper graphics while gaming. As one of SlashGear's resident PC gaming experts, I've spent a lot of time exploring how to optimize your gaming monitor. So, let's dive into all the reasons why 1080p monitors are still a great choice for some gamers in 2025, as well as why some may want to consider other options.

