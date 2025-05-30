Do Swiss Army Knives Have Locking Blades? What To Know Before You Buy

For over 120 years, the Victorinox company has continuously produced the iconic Swiss Army Knife from its factory in Ibach, Switzerland. Because of its durability, portability, and compact form, the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife, or SAK has remained a popular tool not just for hobbyists and craftsmen, but also for those who prefer to carry an everyday carry tool or knife. There are over 200 SAK models in different sizes and shapes, with a diverse combination of tools included, and several of these models include a locking blade.

An important feature in folding knives that enhances usability is a locking blade, which keeps the blade from inadvertently folding shut while being used. Swiss Army Knives uses several locking mechanisms. One of these is the slip joint, normally found on most 91mm, or medium models, like the Tinker, Spartan, and Huntsman. A slip joint works because of a piece of metal called a rear spring that exerts tension on the blade's tang to keep it open or closed. A slip joint, however, isn't a true lock for a knife, as it can still open or close if enough pressure is applied.

For the large 111mm models of the SAK, like the Evoke series, the Rescue Tool, and the Soldier, Victorinox uses a different locking mechanism because these knives are meant for heavy-duty use. Called the liner lock, it uses a thin strip of metal called the liner, which is partially attached to the handle's interior. Once the blade is opened, the liner will slide underneath the tang, which secures it firmly in place. When closing the knife, the liner can be pushed to the side, and the blade can be folded to its closed position.

