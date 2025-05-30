Do Swiss Army Knives Have Locking Blades? What To Know Before You Buy
For over 120 years, the Victorinox company has continuously produced the iconic Swiss Army Knife from its factory in Ibach, Switzerland. Because of its durability, portability, and compact form, the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife, or SAK has remained a popular tool not just for hobbyists and craftsmen, but also for those who prefer to carry an everyday carry tool or knife. There are over 200 SAK models in different sizes and shapes, with a diverse combination of tools included, and several of these models include a locking blade.
An important feature in folding knives that enhances usability is a locking blade, which keeps the blade from inadvertently folding shut while being used. Swiss Army Knives uses several locking mechanisms. One of these is the slip joint, normally found on most 91mm, or medium models, like the Tinker, Spartan, and Huntsman. A slip joint works because of a piece of metal called a rear spring that exerts tension on the blade's tang to keep it open or closed. A slip joint, however, isn't a true lock for a knife, as it can still open or close if enough pressure is applied.
For the large 111mm models of the SAK, like the Evoke series, the Rescue Tool, and the Soldier, Victorinox uses a different locking mechanism because these knives are meant for heavy-duty use. Called the liner lock, it uses a thin strip of metal called the liner, which is partially attached to the handle's interior. Once the blade is opened, the liner will slide underneath the tang, which secures it firmly in place. When closing the knife, the liner can be pushed to the side, and the blade can be folded to its closed position.
An important safety feature
In addition, other Victorinox models use a different mechanism called the slider lock, which includes the Work Champ, Outrider, Forester, Skipper, and Hunter. For these models, the sliding lock is a small metal component in the knife that acts like a switch, working with the slip joint to secure the blade in the open or closed position. Lastly, a different version of the slider lock is found on the Evolution S101 and Ranger Grip models, where it uses a button to release the lock.
The addition of liner locks on Victorinox knives improves its durability and user safety, particularly in models meant for heavier use like the 111mm and 130mm models. The lock keeps the blade, and in some models, the openers and screwdrivers from unintentionally closing while being used. This ability to securely hold the blade or prying tool is vital in scenarios where the Swiss Army Knife is cutting through thick material or when used as a prying tool, where having a secure grip on the SAK is needed to gain more leverage.
Victorinox Swiss Army Knives are useful for a wide range of applications because of the number and variety of tools that come in a compact, pocket-sized form. For simple tasks requiring a cutting tool like a knife or scissors, the SAK is a convenient tool, but there are even more alternative and surprising uses for it that one can learn. It is, however, important to remember that, as with any knife or tool, it is important to always practice safety when using a SAK to avoid the risk of injury to the user or for others.