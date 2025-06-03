What Happened To Games2U From Shark Tank Season 2?

Given the sheer number of would-be entrepreneurs that have graced the "Shark Tank" soundstage during its primetime run, you'd be correct in assuming it's difficult for any pitch to stand out from the pack. But if one were looking to make an impression beyond donning a silly outfit like Season 5's Tenikle Tripod pitcher, showing up with a life-sized nerf ball shooting robot and a giant, faux booger-stuffed nose sure seems like a pretty good place to start.

Advertisement

If you've been watching "Shark Tank" since the early days, you might recall that the founders of Games2U did exactly that, hoping the additional eye-candy might be enough to help seal a deal with one of the series' billionaire panelists. Those gigantic props were also meant give the likes of Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and guest Shark Jeff Foxworthy a little taste of what they'd be ponying up for, with Games2U co-founders Stuart & David Pikoff seeking a $500,000 in investment to help grow their burgeoning mobile entertainment business.

In exchange for that sum, the Pikoff brothers were offering 10% of Games2U, and as their pitch unfolded, it became clear that there might be more to the business than just a few cool props and some obvious growth potential. While the Games2U gang eventually did win over a Shark and land an offer, it came with a problematic caveat the Pitkoff brothers didn't foresee. Here's a look at what became of Games2U from Season 2 of "Shark Tank."

Advertisement