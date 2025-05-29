Why Do BMWs Have Orange Dashboard Lights?

The concept of visible color is a result of our eyes taking in different wavelengths of light. You see the color blue, for example, because a certain amount of light is hitting your eyes in a very particular way. This is also why high exposure to blue light is bad for your eyes, because blue light has a short, powerful wavelength. In other words, you're getting more light in your eyes at once, which tires them out. Naturally, this is a bad idea for lighting up instruments on a car dashboard at night, because it'll tire the driver's eyes and make it harder for them to see.

This brings us to orange light; according to BMW Designworks President Oliver Heilmer, who spoke briefly with AutoBlog on the subject in 2017, BMW vehicles use orange light on their dashboards because orange light has a longer, softer wavelength. It's bright and distinct enough for a driver to see the instrument panel, but because it's softer, the driver's eyes can still adjust quickly to the surrounding darkness.

While Heilmer didn't expressly say as such in this statement, it's speculated that BMW cribbed this design choice from the instrument panels used in fighter jets, which are also illuminated in orange for the same reason. In fact, orange and red light is used in all kinds of low-light situations to maintain an individual's night vision. Light of a similar wavelength and color is used to illuminate the interiors of police cars operating in dark conditions, and astronomers use red flashlights so they don't force their eyes to readjust while gazing at the stars.

