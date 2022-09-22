The Reason Why Astronomers Need To Use Red Flashlights At Night

Despite those friends who call themselves "night owls," humans are mostly diurnal creatures built for moving around their environment and going about their lives during daylight hours. One of the reasons we know this is because our eyes are very different from nocturnal animals that call darkness their home.

For instance, diurnal creatures have rounded pupils, while nocturnal animals have pupils that are slit, such as those found in big cats. Nocturnal creatures, like owls, have more enormous eyes (via Arizona Retina Project). And then there's the presence of the tapetum lucidium, which sits right behind the retina like a mirror to bounce all the available light back onto the retina so they can effectively see in the dark. This trait is commonly known as eye-shine, like when a flashlight beam reflects off the eyes of an animal at night and causes them to shine brightly.

However, both diurnal and nocturnal creatures have pupils that dilate or constrict to control light. And both have lenses that focus the image and nerves that communicate that image back to the brain. They also have the same two kinds of light-sensing cells in their eyes called rods and cones (via Northern Woodlands). According to the National Park Service, rods are best used for detecting motion in the more or less black and white conditions found in low light situations, while cones are primarily used for seeing in color. Daytime creatures have more cones and fewer rods than nocturnal ones, while night stalkers have more rods and fewer cones. It turns out that the cones are able to pick up red light quite effectively.