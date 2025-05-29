Here's What You Should Know About Harbor Freight's Magnetic Garage Screen Door

There are many things to love about the warm summer season, like going to the beach or having road trips with our favorite people. But one thing about the warmer months that no one really enjoys? The never-ending cleaning that comes with it. In particular, we can all live without the endless amount of animal and insect residue on our vehicles. While we can usually use some WD-40 to get bugs off your car, it's still pretty time-consuming (and low-key gross). Not to mention, when things like bird droppings or bug residue stay on for too long, they can cause yellow spots to show up on your vehicle. Although it can be hard to avoid this when we're parked outside, one thing we can do is really just make sure that we keep our garages pest-free. To do this without breaking the bank, we can invest in something like Harbor Freight's Double Garage Magnetic Screen Door.

Available on the official Harbor Freight website, this magnetic screen door is designed for double garage doors measuring 16 ft x 7 ft. Priced at $24.99, it weighs only a pound and features a magnetic closure that allows for hands-free entrance and exit. Apart from the screen, it comes with mounting hardware out of the box, which includes hook and loop stripes, roll up buckles, and a dozen Phillips head screws. In terms of installation, one buyer mentioned that it took them less than 10 minutes. But, do people actually think it's worth it?