Here's What You Should Know About Harbor Freight's Magnetic Garage Screen Door
There are many things to love about the warm summer season, like going to the beach or having road trips with our favorite people. But one thing about the warmer months that no one really enjoys? The never-ending cleaning that comes with it. In particular, we can all live without the endless amount of animal and insect residue on our vehicles. While we can usually use some WD-40 to get bugs off your car, it's still pretty time-consuming (and low-key gross). Not to mention, when things like bird droppings or bug residue stay on for too long, they can cause yellow spots to show up on your vehicle. Although it can be hard to avoid this when we're parked outside, one thing we can do is really just make sure that we keep our garages pest-free. To do this without breaking the bank, we can invest in something like Harbor Freight's Double Garage Magnetic Screen Door.
Available on the official Harbor Freight website, this magnetic screen door is designed for double garage doors measuring 16 ft x 7 ft. Priced at $24.99, it weighs only a pound and features a magnetic closure that allows for hands-free entrance and exit. Apart from the screen, it comes with mounting hardware out of the box, which includes hook and loop stripes, roll up buckles, and a dozen Phillips head screws. In terms of installation, one buyer mentioned that it took them less than 10 minutes. But, do people actually think it's worth it?
What do people have to say about the Harbor Freight Magnetic Screen Door?
On the Harbor Freight website, over 50 people have given its Magnetic Garage Screen Door an average rating of 4 stars, with more than half of the reviewers rating it five stars, so the odds are in your favor. While it is designed for garages, some reviewers have mentioned using it for porches and patios as well. Apart from being easy to install, a lot of people like how it can keep everything from bugs to birds at bay. For its price, a couple of users also note that it is of good quality and has reasonably strong magnets.
Afterward, if you want to augment your home with more protection, Harbor Freight also offers a ½ Acre 3000V UV Outdoor Bug Zapper for $29.99. An in-store only item, it is made to handle everything from mosquitos, moths, to wasps, and has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 170 people. But if you're on a budget and want something portable, Harbor Freight sells a $12.99 2-In-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper that can be charged via USB and run up to 20 hours. When it's not used for killing bugs, it can also function as a reasonably bright 200 lumen light that can be hung or stand by itself. Lastly, there's also the under $5 Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter, which is also pretty highly-reviewed with over 6,700+ Harbor Freight customers giving it an average of 4.2 stars.