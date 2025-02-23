What Causes Those Little Yellow Spots On Your Car? (And How To Remove Them)

If you're the kind of person who loves bringing your car to adventures, keeping it spotless can be challenging. After all, you're bound to encounter everything from the elements to local wildlife on the road. That said, this doesn't mean that you have to live with your vehicle turning into an eyesore, especially when an assortment of yellow spots are on display. Sometimes, yellow spots can appear after a road trip due to rain exposure, being near a railway, or even just slamming into insects at high speed. On the other hand, they can also show up after just a single afternoon of being parked outdoors, if you park along a path with trees or where local wildlife pass through.

While some spots can be harmless for short periods, others can spell trouble, especially if the cause has corrosive qualities. Because of this, it's best to get rid of them as soon as you spot them to avoid any permanent damage that can be even more expensive to fix. Before we proceed, it's important to note that nearly every product recommended on this list will require the use of a microfiber towel. If you don't have one already, you can buy Amazon Basics microfiber cleaning cloths in a 24-pack for only $10.48, which is less than half a dollar each. Now that you've added them to your cart, here are some of the possible reasons why those yellow spots have appeared and what you can do to get rid of them.

