Why Do People Put Ladders On 4Runners (And Do You Need One?)

The Toyota 4Runner may be built in Japan, but it's a popular model in the United States, especially for adventure seekers that like to ride in style. With the 4Runner's growing popularity among outdoor enthusiasts and overlanders, people are finding ways to pile more gear, supplies, and toys in, and on, them.

Many Toyota 4Runner owners install aftermarket roof racks to hold more gear on top, but even the base 2025 SR5 4Runner comes with a serviceable roof rack (roof rail) installed as part of its standard equipment. A roof rack allows owners to attach cargo carriers such as soft canvas bags or any of the hard-shell varieties. Some owners even choose to carry off-road recovery gear on their upgraded roof racks.

So, why do people put ladders on the backs of 4Runners? The obvious answer is so they can reach the roof rack without standing on a tire. The roof of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner stands over 6-feet from ground level. Unless you're pretty tall, that's going to put even the stock roof rail of the SR5 4Runner above eye level. While many Toyota 4Runner owners choose to add a ladder to the back to make loading and unloading the roof rack easier and safer, there are other uses for the ladder that may convince you to add one to your 4Runner.

