How Much Rubber Do Airplane Tires Leave On The Runway? (And How It's Removed)

Tires are one of the most crucial components in any modern commercial aircraft, bearing the responsibility of controlling massive airframes containing potentially hundreds of passengers safely during taxi, takeoff, and landing. Various major companies like Dunlop and Goodyear produce these tires at a cost of several thousand dollars apiece, owing to their overbuilt nature to ensure they always perform as-advertised. Nowhere is this more critical than landing, the most punishing phase of the flight for the tires themselves.

At touchdown, each tire sheds roughly one and a half pounds of rubber on the runway, multiplied by the number of tires on the aircraft. This means that on a typical Airbus A320 with six tires, it sheds about nine pounds of rubber per landing. An A380, with 22 tires, loses some 30-plus pounds of rubber, effectively using a whole truck tire's worth of rubber in one landing.

All of this rubber gets deposited where the planes touch down, building up a layer that needs to be periodically shaved off. In the United States, it's recommended that busy airports with at least 210 daily landings check the amount of rubber deposits at least once a week. Usually, this is done using one or more of several methods: high-pressure water blasting, chemical solvents, superheated pressurized air, and shot blasting. The most common method is water blasting, due to being eco-friendly and not damaging the runway surface. Let's discuss more about each method and why this maintenance is so important.

