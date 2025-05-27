How Much Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Does A Truck Use?

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a crucial component in modern diesel vehicles, introduced to comply with US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations that began in 2010. It's a solution made up of 32.5% urea and 67.5% deionized water, used to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. The fluid is injected into the exhaust system through Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), where it helps break down NOx into harmless nitrogen and water.

DEF is typically stored in a dedicated tank, which is marked with a blue cap and can hold about 5-6 gallons on most trucks. Engine maker Cummins says that on average, a diesel truck uses it at a rate of about 3% to 5% of its total diesel fuel consumption. If you've got a solid engine getting around six miles per gallon, some back-of-the-envelope math says that translates to roughly five to eight gallons of DEF every 1,000 miles. For a typical 6.7L Powerstroke engine, the rough benchmark is about one gallon of DEF for every 200 gallons of diesel. This means under normal use, you're looking at a DEF refill every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, depending on driving conditions and fuel consumption.

If you run out of DEF, your truck might enter a "limp mode" where speeds get capped anywhere between 5-50 mph. That should just be enough to reach a DEF pump, but not much further. You can also top up at truck stops, auto parts stores, and even some big box retailers.

