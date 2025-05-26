Should You Really Be Pre-Filling Your Oil Filter?

If your car's oil filter screws on vertically it's easy to install it filled with oil. However, if it's the type that screws on in a horizontal orientation, like the one on my 2018 Ram 3500 6.4L HEMI, it's not possible to keep it filled with oil while installing it.

Getty's Garage posted a YouTube video where they performed an oil change on a Ram 2500 with the same engine. In that video they stated that pre-filling the oil filter wasn't necessary due to the small size of the filter. Their argument against pre-filling was that it only took a short time for the system to fill the filter and pressurize the system avoiding any engine damage.

When I change the oil in my truck, since it's not possible to install the filter full of fresh oil, I fill the new filter with oil before I do anything else. While I'm draining the old oil and removing the old filter, the new filter sits on the workbench soaking up the new oil and saturating the filter material inside.

When I'm ready to install the newly soaked filter, I pour the excess oil from the filter back into the oil container and use the residual oil to lubricate the filter's rubber seal before installation. Forgetting to lubricate the oil filter seal is one of the common mistakes people make when changing oil in their vehicle. and can lead to oil leaks.