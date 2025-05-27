What Is The Worst-Selling Passenger Jet Today?

To figure out why the A330-800neo hasn't taken off, we need to break down what exactly went wrong in the jet's design and the market's response. While the model boasts a substantial range advantage over its larger sibling, the A330-900neo, it comes at a cost — its seating capacity. The A330-800neo offers fewer seats, which raises its per-seat operating cost. Fewer passengers are seemingly not worth the fuel savings from its extended range. This is a tough pill to swallow for most airlines, especially those focused on cost efficiency.

Advertisement

Most airlines don't even need that additional range. A typical transatlantic flight, for instance, is around 3,500 miles, which is far below the jet's max range. Many carriers also prefer larger cabins for flexibility, since more seats translate to more revenue, particularly from business and first-class passengers. For this, the A330-900neo is simply a better value proposition with its greater capacity, even if it comes with a slightly reduced range.

While the aircraft's low sales numbers may be embarrassing for Airbus, a few airlines that did take the plunge have shared positive feedback. Air Greenland and Uganda Airways, for example, have praised the A330-800neo for its efficiency and suitability to their specific routes. However, customers haven't been immune to the aircraft's limitations. Kuwait Airways, for instance, initially launched the A330-800neo on routes to New York, only to later replace it with a Boeing 777.

Advertisement