Just How Long Was The Longest Flight In History? (And What Kind Of Plane Did They Use?)

In this day and age of high-tech autonomous drones and aircraft, an International Space Station (ISS) that circles the planet every 90 minutes and CEOs that board private rocket ships on the regular, you'd think that the longest sustained airplane flight in history would be a recent accomplishment. And it almost was.

Advertisement

In 2022, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) built by Airbus and flown by the U.S. Army stayed in the air for 64 days, 18 hours and 26 minutes. When the solar-powered Zephyr suddenly crashed to the ground in Arizona, it was only four hours short of establishing a new record for the longest continuous flight that had been set way back in the same year that NASA was created and Elvis Presley entered the Army,

In 1958, two American men climbed aboard a new, modified Cessna 172 at McCarran Airfield in Las Vegas on December 4. They didn't touch back down at that same airfield until February 7, 1959 — a total of 64 days, 22 hours, 19 minutes, and 5 seconds – flying more than 155,000 miles. The circumference of Earth at the equator is 24,901 miles, so it was as if they'd traveled more than six times around the globe. It's been 67 years (and counting) since the record was set, and even if the Zephyr had bested the time, it would've been done by a pilotless drone, not an airplane flown by two living humans.

Advertisement